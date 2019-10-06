Gustaf A. Ekeroth Jr.

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Rio Rancho United Methodist Church
Abrazo Rd.
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Gustaf A. Ekeroth Jr.





On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Gustaf Ekeroth Jr., loving husband and father of three sons, passed away at the age of 86. Gus was born on June 15, 1933 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Gustaf and Dorothy Ekeroth.

Gus was preceded in death by his father Gus, his mother Dorothy and his son Gus III. He is survived by his wife Evangeline, his two sons, Robert & William and his sister Barbara (Claude) Lohnes along with several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Rio Rancho United Methodist Church on Abrazo Rd. at 11:00 a.m and internment at 3:00 p.m at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Watermelon Ranch, a no kill animal shelter, 3251 Westphalia Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
