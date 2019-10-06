Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gustaf A. Ekeroth Jr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Rio Rancho United Methodist Church Abrazo Rd. View Map Interment 3:00 PM Santa Fe National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Gustaf A. Ekeroth Jr.











On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Gustaf Ekeroth Jr., loving husband and father of three sons, passed away at the age of 86. Gus was born on June 15, 1933 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Gustaf and Dorothy Ekeroth.



Gus was preceded in death by his father Gus, his mother Dorothy and his son Gus III. He is survived by his wife Evangeline, his two sons, Robert & William and his sister Barbara (Claude) Lohnes along with several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Rio Rancho United Methodist Church on Abrazo Rd. at 11:00 a.m and internment at 3:00 p.m at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Watermelon Ranch, a no kill animal shelter, 3251 Westphalia Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144.



Gustaf A. Ekeroth Jr.On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, Gustaf Ekeroth Jr., loving husband and father of three sons, passed away at the age of 86. Gus was born on June 15, 1933 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Gustaf and Dorothy Ekeroth.Gus was preceded in death by his father Gus, his mother Dorothy and his son Gus III. He is survived by his wife Evangeline, his two sons, Robert & William and his sister Barbara (Claude) Lohnes along with several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Rio Rancho United Methodist Church on Abrazo Rd. at 11:00 a.m and internment at 3:00 p.m at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Watermelon Ranch, a no kill animal shelter, 3251 Westphalia Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close