Gustavo Gonzales age 52, passed away peacefully Friday March 20, 2020. Born in Mexico City on December 19, 1967. He was a life long resident of Albuquerque NM.

Gustavo is survived by his two children; Christina

Peterson and Alex Gonzales. His mother Anita Gonzales, sister Victoria Gonzales, brother-in-law Felipe Robles and their children, also his four brothers; Guilermo G., Antonio G., Ricardo G., Fernando G. He loved his hobby of customizing cars. He will deeply be missed by his family.

A private service will be set for Friday, March 27, 2020

with his family.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 27, 2020
