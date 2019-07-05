Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Vogel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Guy Clarence Vogel







Guy Clarence Vogel, 56 born in Albuquerque December 9, 1962 graduated Albuquerque High School 1981, Marine Corps corporal decorated with honorable discharge 1984, graduate of University of New Mexico in the early '90's and longtime Albuquerque resident passed at the summer solstice June 21.



Guy worked for many years in the sporting goods industry here in Albuquerque, he was part of the cycling community and really enjoyed flyfishing. Guy was always a voracious reader, cared deeply for the environment and loved the drama and wonderment of the Southwest, especially our Jemez mountains and the Valles Caldera. He lived and practiced the idea that "community" begins with personal responsibility and the Golden Rule.



Although his family was one of the most important things in his life and being an uncle was a source of great joy for him, Guy was an intensely private and reclusive person who never wanted to be a burden on anyone or anything. He was adamant that he did not want his obituary to ever read that he passed peacefully, in bed, surrounded by family and friends. Independent to the last, he died standing on his own two feet succumbing to a tired and broken heart, passing in just the way that he predicted.



By all accounts, an enormous man, beneath his intimidating figure existed a very thoughtful, gentle giant living well out of his time. Guy was a man of deep conviction in a way seldom seen and certainly unparalleled today. He believed in the ongoing struggle and balance between darkness and light, he was a seeker of truth and lived and died in the most honest way that he could. Freed from his temporal existence and earthly bond, hopefully his wonderful spirit can now rest in peace



Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 5, 2019

