Hadi Mostaghni
Hadi Mostaghni, 63, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. Hadi, who owned and operated an Albuquerque cafe for more than 20 years, was known for his delicious cooking, love for his family, enjoyment of the outdoors, and scoring a great deal at garage sales.
He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, and three granddaughters in town, as well as his mother, sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews overseas. The family held a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Keep America Beautiful at kab.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Hadi at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019