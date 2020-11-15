Hannah Marie Colton
Hannah Marie Colton.On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, our beloved Hannah Marie Colton, age 29, chose to end her life here on Earth. She was a victim of depression and the isolation of the pandemic. Because of COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held next spring or summer in Albuquerque.
Hannah was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Monday, July 8, 1991, the daughter of Brad and Kathy (Cook) Colton. She was baptized at St. Paul's United Methodist Church and was active there throughout her time in Cedar Rapids. She graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids and went on to get her bachelor's degree in Public Policy from Duke University in North Carolina.
From an early age Hannah was extremely musically talented, learning to play the piano, violin, drums, guitar, and ukulele. She performed in orchestra, show choir, vocal choirs, and drama. In recent years she delved deeper into creative expression through music composition and dance.
Hannah was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed camping, hiking, backpacking, biking, and rock climbing. She particularly valued these activities for the time spent getting to know and connect with family, friends, and strangers too. Hannah spent many summers leading backpacking trips at Duke and worked as staff at Cottonwood Gulch in NM, helping young adults and teens foster a love of the outdoors and learn more about themselves.
Hannah's love for others and respect for the diversity of human experience drew her to listening to and sharing stories. This gave her a special ability to tell these stories through the medium of radio. Her first job in radio was as a news reporter at KDLG in Dillingham, Alaska. Then she moved to Albuquerque, where she was a freelance reporter prior to joining KUNM public radio station as a full-time public health reporter. At the time of her death she was also the newsroom director.
Hannah was passionate about advocating for marginalized people. Her reporting and activism brought to light injustices endured by people of color, indigenous people, and other minority groups, and she deeply desired a more just and equitable society. Hannah loved people and brought energy, joy, and enthusiasm to all of her endeavors.
Hannah is survived by her loving parents, Brad and Kathy; brother, Tim, sister-in-law, Kirsten, niece, Anya; grandfather, Marlin Cook; eight aunts and uncles; eleven cousins; her partner, Keegan Kloer; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ed and Sandy Colton; and Vivian Cook.
Hannah's joyful spirit will remain with us forever. To honor her, please do all you can to advocate for social justice in your community.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Albuquerque Mutual Aid or Street Safe New Mexico.
To access a multimedia tribute to Hannah from her coworkers at KUNM, go to www.kunm.org
. Please visit our online guest book for Hannah at www.FrenchFunerals.com