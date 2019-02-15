Obituary Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos

Hap Crawford







Hap Crawford,



went to heaven on February 12th, 2019, surrounded by his devoted wife, Charlynne



and daughter



Carin. Hap



passed peacefully at The Retreat in Rio Rancho where he resided this past year, a month, a week and 10 hours. Hap was loving, kind and very generous to all. Hap was preceded in death by his sister Jaye and his brother, Milo. Hap is survived by his sister, Carolyn Bentzen of Cody Wyoming, his children; Callan and Carin Crawford, Katrina Holder, Sheryl Bernardo; and seven grandchildren; one nephew and three nieces. Hap was born and raised in Albuquerque and lived a full life pursuing service to his country, adventure, creativity, culinary arts, community service and a career as a builder. Hap was very proud of his two years in the US Marine Corps in World War II. He put himself through UNM selling sandwiches after 10 p.m. to the student residents while taking architecture classes, which earned him the King Of Hearts trophy. Hap's interest in building began at age 16 when he traded in his bike, which he used as Western Union Boy, for down payment on an old adobe in Old Town. He went on to build many adobes with his soul mate, Charlynne, and became known as the Adobe Masters. Hap's creative energy seemed boundless at times, he was a painter, silversmith, threw pottery, built furniture and carved wood among other artistic pursuits, even building a sailboat that he captained on a journey from mainland Mexico across the Sea of Cortez. He spent time working in Ketchikan Alaska on a fishing boat, ski patrol in Sun Valley, Idaho and became a pilot of small aircraft. He was quite a chief, winning a National Press Club award for his red chile and owning several restaurants. Builder/Owner of La Mariposa Montessori School in Santa Fe. His last role was on the Los Ranchos Planning Committee. The memories he created for all of us will endure in our hearts forever. Hap's was a life well lived...so gracious kind and generous. Celebrate with us.



The services will be held Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Sara Road Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Interment will be Monday, February 18th, 2019 at 11:15 a.m., Santa Fe National Cemetery at 501 N. Guadalupe St. With a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Program at the Retreat, 4075 Jackie Rd, Rio Rancho. 87124, or , 9500 Montgomery Blvd, NE 87111



4310 Sara Road SE

Rio Rancho , NM 87124

(505) 892-9920 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019

