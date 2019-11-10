Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harlan Jay Crossman. View Sign Service Information Sinai Mortuary of AZ 4538 N. 16th Street Phoenix , AZ 85016 (602)-248-0030 Service 12:00 PM Temple Solel 6805 E. McDonald Paradise Valley , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that our family announces the peaceful passing of our gentle, giving, and funny father and Grandpa. He was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1941 and in his early years, his proud memories were of riding Ruth Bader's (Ginsburg) bicycle and of taking the subway to attend Brooklyn Dodger's games with his brother, Steve. In 1947, his family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. He proudly went to Valley High and studied at the University of New Mexico (UNM) both as an undergrad and for law school. He also studied at Menlo Park College, where he had a football scholarship. It was at UNM where he met the love of his life, Gayla, studying in the law library. They married in 1964. Their daughters, Monica and Avery, were born in 1965 and 1967. In 1968, they moved to Arizona so that he could work as a law clerk for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Window Rock. His first position as a lawyer was for the State Compensation Fund in Phoenix, where he learned to love Worker's Compensation law. He quickly realized that he wanted to represent the injured worker, so he started his own practice in 1972. He excelled in this specialization, becoming one of the first State Bar Certified Workers' Compensation Specialists in the state and only practicing Workers' Compensation for over 50 years. It was with great pride that he welcomed his daughter, Avery, into his practice in 1994 and they became partners. His family was his first love and he taught his daughters his love of fishing, which they often did as a family at their cabin in Colorado. His later loves included traveling and horse-racing and he was often seen at the tracks rooting on his own horse, or venturing to Australia or Argentina with his wife, Gayla. He was thrilled to include his son-in-law, Stig, into the family as the son he never had. When his twin grand-children, Erlend and Emilia were born, it was obvious that he was most content surrounded by his loving family. His presence was comforting to those around him and his sense of humor, kindness, and warmth will be forever missed and never forgotten. Services will be held November 14, at noon at Temple Solel, 6805 E. McDonald, Paradise Valley, Arizona 85253, Donations may be made to Home Fur Good Animal Rescue, 10220 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, Arizona, 85253, May his memory be a blessing. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.



