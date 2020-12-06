1/1
Harold Bennett
Harold A. "Hal" Bennett



Harold A. "Hal" Bennett of Albuquerque, age 89, passed from this life to eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 23, 2020. He was born in New York City on July 11, 1931 to Arthur and Anna Bennett. He was a beloved so, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



Hal joined the Army during the Korean War, and subsequently spent his working years as an Electrical Engineer at Sandia National Laboratories. He was awarded the prestigious Distinguished Member of Technical Staff award during his time at Sandia. He will be remembered for his brilliance and systematic approach to everything he did, as well as his loyalty to his family, quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling. He also held the New Mexico antelope record for a time.



Hal is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brothers, Arthur and Donald. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marie, his children Anne (Tom) McCluskey, Mary (Jim) Wise, Ed, Rob (Teresa), James, Barbara, nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private ceremony, with a memorial service in the future, when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Harold's name.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Wyoming Chapel
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
