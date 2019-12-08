Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold E. Martin Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold E. Martin, Sr.







Harold (Hal) E. Martin, Sr., age 90 died on December 2, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. He is survived by his wife, Gloria A. Martin, of 66 years; his sons, Harold (Ski) Martin, Jr. (Vicki) of Los Lunas, NM and Steve Martin (Cindy) of Camarillo, CA; and grandchildren, Brandi Mayhew (Fred) and Ginni Shook of Los Lunas, NM, and Angela (Cory) Johnston of San Luis Obispo, CA. Also, many great and great-great grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his grandsons; Thomas Shook, of Los Lunas, NM, and Jason Martin, of Oxnard, CA.



Hal was born on November 25, 1929 in Springfield, MA. He graduated from High School of Commerce in 1950. In 1951, he joined the Army during the Korean war and was assigned to the 43rd infantry division and promoted to acting Warrant Officer in Munich, Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1953. After being discharged, he accepted a position as a foreman clerk at Hamilton Standard Propeller in Connecticut. While there, he attended Western New England College at night for 6 years graduating with a degree in Business Administration on June 9, 1959. He worked for more than 34 years and retired as manager of central material/service publications at which time he received an Apollo 11 medallion for his contribution to the U.S. Space program. He also worked in the sales department of Burroughs Adding Machines Company. After retirement, he moved to Pompano Beach, FL with his wife Gloria. He became condo manager of the condo at the request of Board of Directors. While in Florida, he moved to Vero Beach, and then to Daytona Beach before moving to Albuquerque, NM in 1994.



On June 13, 1953, he married Gloria Griffin, who excelled in tennis and won her first tournament at 16 years old and became the number 2 ranked player in New England before turning professional.



He will be remembered for his witty remarks and friendly personality.







Services are pending.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close