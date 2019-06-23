Harold Eugene Worland
Harold
Eugene
Worland, born April 23, 1941, in Denver,
Colorado went home to the
Lord, Monday,
June 17, 2019. He is survived by his sisters: Carole Snyder of AZ, Jean Worland and Joan Sloss of CA, daughter Denise Quam of Albuquerque, NM and their families.
Harold obtained his Juris Doctorate from Oklahoma City University, plus, was a member of the Bar Association in Colorado, New Mexico and Oklahoma. He had his own law practice and won several appellate and Supreme Court cases.
He had many talents. He was a teacher, silver/
goldsmith, welder, woodworker, pilot, scuba diver, competitive sharpshooter, fisherman, and gardner.
He loved gardening and was awarded an honorary member of the Chili Pepper Institute of New Mexico State University. Not only was he a distinguished member of the Chili Institute, his salsas were legendary and delicious. He was constantly perfecting his own salsa recipes. He
made the process an art form! He grew every kind of chili pepper there was and experimented blending different types of chili peppers together. He also delighted in making his own jerky. He enjoyed reading, had a fantastic
sense of hu-
mor and was a
practical
jokester.
He loved to
play chess as
well as cards,
Hearts, being
his game of
choice. Any-time he could "stick it" to someone he
often did. He had an adventurous spirit. When he was 16 years old he experimented with dry ice and alcohol, mixed them both together and blew up his bedroom with shards of glass piercing his neck! Thankfully, he lived to tell the tale. One summer he got on a bus which took him into Mexico City, where he attended the University of Mexico. He studied Spanish and became fluent. He then hitch hiked back to Denver, CO.
He served in the United States Army for two years where he became a paratrooper. In 1961 he was
sent to Florida to participate in The Bay of Pigs. He was a paratrooper and
spoke fluent Spanish, as we
know, the mission was
aborted.
He was a devout Catholic who believed our purpose in life was to be a reflection of God's love to others.
There will be a Rosary for Harold at 9am and a Mass at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church 619 Copper Ave NW followed by a Celebration of Harold'sLife.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019