Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Eugene Worland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Eugene Worland







Harold



Eugene



Worland, born April 23, 1941, in Denver,



Colorado went home to the



Lord, Monday,



June 17, 2019. He is survived by his sisters: Carole Snyder of AZ, Jean Worland and Joan Sloss of CA, daughter Denise Quam of Albuquerque, NM and their families.



Harold obtained his Juris Doctorate from Oklahoma City University, plus, was a member of the Bar Association in Colorado, New Mexico and Oklahoma. He had his own law practice and won several appellate and Supreme Court cases.



He had many talents. He was a teacher, silver/



goldsmith, welder, woodworker, pilot, scuba diver, competitive sharpshooter, fisherman, and gardner.



He loved gardening and was awarded an honorary member of the Chili Pepper Institute of New Mexico State University. Not only was he a distinguished member of the Chili Institute, his salsas were legendary and delicious. He was constantly perfecting his own salsa recipes. He



made the process an art form! He grew every kind of chili pepper there was and experimented blending different types of chili peppers together. He also delighted in making his own jerky. He enjoyed reading, had a fantastic



sense of hu-



mor and was a



practical



jokester.



He loved to



play chess as



well as cards,



Hearts, being



his game of



choice. Any-time he could "stick it" to someone he



often did. He had an adventurous spirit. When he was 16 years old he experimented with dry ice and alcohol, mixed them both together and blew up his bedroom with shards of glass piercing his neck! Thankfully, he lived to tell the tale. One summer he got on a bus which took him into Mexico City, where he attended the University of Mexico. He studied Spanish and became fluent. He then hitch hiked back to Denver, CO.



He served in the United States Army for two years where he became a paratrooper. In 1961 he was



sent to Florida to participate in The Bay of Pigs. He was a paratrooper and



spoke fluent Spanish, as we



know, the mission was



aborted.



He was a devout Catholic who believed our purpose in life was to be a reflection of God's love to others.



There will be a Rosary for Harold at 9am and a Mass at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church 619 Copper Ave NW followed by a Celebration of Harold'sLife.



Harold Eugene WorlandHaroldEugeneWorland, born April 23, 1941, in Denver,Colorado went home to theLord, Monday,June 17, 2019. He is survived by his sisters: Carole Snyder of AZ, Jean Worland and Joan Sloss of CA, daughter Denise Quam of Albuquerque, NM and their families.Harold obtained his Juris Doctorate from Oklahoma City University, plus, was a member of the Bar Association in Colorado, New Mexico and Oklahoma. He had his own law practice and won several appellate and Supreme Court cases.He had many talents. He was a teacher, silver/goldsmith, welder, woodworker, pilot, scuba diver, competitive sharpshooter, fisherman, and gardner.He loved gardening and was awarded an honorary member of the Chili Pepper Institute of New Mexico State University. Not only was he a distinguished member of the Chili Institute, his salsas were legendary and delicious. He was constantly perfecting his own salsa recipes. Hemade the process an art form! He grew every kind of chili pepper there was and experimented blending different types of chili peppers together. He also delighted in making his own jerky. He enjoyed reading, had a fantasticsense of hu-mor and was apracticaljokester.He loved toplay chess aswell as cards,Hearts, beinghis game ofchoice. Any-time he could "stick it" to someone heoften did. He had an adventurous spirit. When he was 16 years old he experimented with dry ice and alcohol, mixed them both together and blew up his bedroom with shards of glass piercing his neck! Thankfully, he lived to tell the tale. One summer he got on a bus which took him into Mexico City, where he attended the University of Mexico. He studied Spanish and became fluent. He then hitch hiked back to Denver, CO.He served in the United States Army for two years where he became a paratrooper. In 1961 he wassent to Florida to participate in The Bay of Pigs. He was a paratrooper andspoke fluent Spanish, as weknow, the mission wasaborted.He was a devout Catholic who believed our purpose in life was to be a reflection of God's love to others.There will be a Rosary for Harold at 9am and a Mass at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church 619 Copper Ave NW followed by a Celebration of Harold'sLife. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close