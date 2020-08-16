Harold GruenOn Saturday,July 25, 2020, Harold (Harry) Gruen, lovinghusband andfather of four sons, passedaway peacefully at the age of 92.Harry was born on June 11, 1928, in Jamaica, NY, to Leo andCaroline (Buck) Gruen. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1948, and at the end of his four-year term, he reenlisted. He served his country until 1970 and attained the rank of Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic. On December 9, 1955, he married Marjorie Ann Turner. They remained married for 64 years, raising four sons, Michael Alan, Mitchell Leo, Mark Adam, and Harry Sanford.Harry's proudest achievement was his Navy service. He served as a Flight Mechanic in 2 wars, Korea and Vietnam, and received many commendations. He spoke at length about the friendships he made in his 22-year career. He remained friends with many of his shipmates for the entirety of their lives. Harry even self-published a wonderful book about his Naval career. He was an excellent woodworker, making many items for friends and family. He and his wife volunteered for many years, delivering meals for Meals On Wheels. He had a love of photography and travel and, in later years, was an avid reader.Harry is survived by his wife, Marjorie; his four sons and their wives, Mike (Joan), Mitch (Terrie), Mark (Barbara) and Harry (Kim); 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.Harry will be cremated, and his funeral service will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined. Please visit our online guestbook for Harry at