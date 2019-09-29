Harold Johnson
Harold F. Johnson, 89, passed away early September 16, 2019. He resided at Arbors at Ridges in Burnsville, Minnesota and formerly many years in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 12 at St Mary Catholic Church in Fairfield at 11am with visitation at 10 am. Burial will be at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to Nuestro Pequenos Hermanos: (nphusa.org) or NPH USA, 134 North LaSalleStreet, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60602 or to in Harold's name. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Harold was born July 25, 1930 in Fairfield, Iowa to Joe W. and Caroline (Bureker) Johnson. He graduated from Fairfield High School and Iowa State College. Harold married Joan Zillman on July 4, 1953 in Fairfield. He participated in Air ROTC at Iowa State and entered US Air Force after graduation. Harold served with distinction in assignments including; Bitburg and Ramstein Air bases in Germany, RAF Mildenhall in England as well as many locations in the US, and Vietnam. He retired as Colonel after 29 years of service. Harold and Joan resided many years in Albuquerque and enjoyed time at their cabin in Brazos area of Northern New Mexico.
He is survived by sisters Dolores Somsky and Joan (Eugene) Hess, sister-in-law Margaret (Mike) McCreedy and many nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and wife Joan.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019