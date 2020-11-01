Harold G. Marcum Sr.







Harold G. Marcum Sr., age 85 passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday October 25, 2020 after a 10 year battle with Dementia. Harold was born in Jackson Co. KY.



He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife Sylvia Marcum who he met while stationed here in Albuquerque in the late 50's. He is survived by his four children Gene Marcum and wife Dayna, Stephanie Dropinski, Milissa Marcum and husband Curtis, Leslie Wegrzynek and husband John, seven grandchildren, great-granddaughter, many nieces and nephews, brother and sister in law Richard and Pauline Badillo and Elsie Marcum.



Harold worked for Galles Chevrolet for 30 years where he made many life long friends. Our Dad will be truly missed by many, he was always easy going and had a sense of humor which he kept until the end. We as a family would like to thank everyone for the kind words and prayers. We are comforted in the fact he is free from his illness and in Heaven with the Lord, his wife and family that passed before him.



No services will be held at this time.





