b. 17 May 1924 d. 6 Aug 2020 He was born in Skidmore, Missouri, USA. Dad passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with his son by his side. He grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska. He enlisted into the United States Navy, serving overseas during WWII 1942 - 1946. He served on the U.S.S. LST 481 and was the honored recipient of: The Purple Heart Medal of Honor & Ribbon, Victory Medal & Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific 6 Ribbons, Philippine Campaign Ribbon and for Good Conduct. Having been wounded throughout his body in the South Pacific during WWII, he lived with shrapnel embedded in his body for the rest of his life. He was honorably discharged 7 Jan 1946. Regardless, dad worked hard everyday of his life, up until the day before he died. He did not speak of the war except to share that his shipmates called him "Red" because of his red hair and getting blasted by oven heat, in the galley. Dad returned home and worked on the Ellis Family Farm. He later converted the family horse barn, which was made of sandstone, into his first home. Harold met Gladys Genevieve Cox, his wife of 65 years at Lincoln General Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska USA. She was a Red Cross Nurse's aide and assigned to dad, who was in a full body cast. He was in a car that got hit by a train. They fell in love and were married 8 March 1947. Harold and Genevieve loved God Almighty, Jesus Christ, their children and extended family and of course their Country. They enjoyed square dancing, playing Mexican Domino's, Scrabble and traveling around the United States of America (visiting family and all 50 States). They also traveled abroad visiting Australia, England and Ireland. As a young married man, dad worked on the Burlington Northern Railroad, as a mail clerk. He enjoyed being a carpenter and later became a Master Carpenter, working at Kirkland AFB in Albuquerque N.M. He built another home in 1960 in Albuquerque, N.M. Harold is survived by his only son, Robert (Bob) H. Ellis, his daughter-in-law Mary Ellis, two grand children: Claire Mendelshon and her husband Max and Scott T. Ellis and his wife Britta. He has three great grandchildren: Noah Ellis, Charlotte Ellis and Morris "Mo" Mendelshon. Harold was preceded in death by his beloved wife Gladys Genevieve Ellis and his only daughter Beth Elaine Ellis Parker Hostetler. Dad and mom were members of Asbury United Methodist Church for 60 years. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Asbury United Methodist Church, 10000 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 in honor of dad, grandpa, great grand papa and brother. He will be missed.





