Harriett L. Brant



"Butchie"







January 12, 1944 - March 13, 2018







It has been a year and our family has been



forever changed. You are a treasured mother,



grandmother,great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and a true friend. The profound void in our hearts will always remain. We are so grateful to have had you in our lives and know your heavenly crowns are many and you are at peace. There will never be a day that goes by when you are not thought of, loved and missed.







The family will be honoring the life of Harriett on March 13, 2019 by dedicating a tree in San Antonio Park, located at 1819 Los Lentes Rd NE Los Lunas, NM 87031. Please join us from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.



