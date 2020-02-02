Harry A. Peters
Harry A Peters, 88, Passed away 01/27/2020.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, His son Danny Peters, His brother Roland Peters. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley, Daughter Beth Gooden (Jim), Richard Peters (Yolanda), Jon Peters. Sisters Jean Clise, Donna Bridges, Judy Wheet (Gene), Joyce Walker (Dennis), 8 grand children, 8 great grand children. Memorial will be held at Daniels Funeral Services at 7601 Wyoming NE, Service at 6pm, Reception to follow.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020