Harry A. Peters

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry A. Peters.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM
87109
(505)-821-0010
Obituary
Send Flowers

Harry A. Peters





Harry A Peters, 88, Passed away 01/27/2020.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, His son Danny Peters, His brother Roland Peters. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley, Daughter Beth Gooden (Jim), Richard Peters (Yolanda), Jon Peters. Sisters Jean Clise, Donna Bridges, Judy Wheet (Gene), Joyce Walker (Dennis), 8 grand children, 8 great grand children. Memorial will be held at Daniels Funeral Services at 7601 Wyoming NE, Service at 6pm, Reception to follow.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Albuquerque, NM   (505) 821-0010
funeral home direction icon