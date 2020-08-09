1/1
Harry D. McLean
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry D. McLean



Harry was born in Shelton, CT on June 10, 1923. He passed away peacefully in Albuquerque, NM on the morning of Saturday, August 1, 2020 and went on to be with the Lord. Harry served during WWII in China, Burma, and India Theater in the First Air Commando Group. He was a financial advisor and retired as a vice president of Janney Montgomery Scott in Connecticut. He loved music, dancing, fishing, old westerns, Jeopardy, Wheel of fortune (especially Vanna White), and Lawrence Welk. In his pastime he diligently completed crosswords puzzles on almost a daily basis. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Bette, for 64 years. He is survived by his two daughters, Sharon Moran and Barbara Rehnberg; one son, Alan J. McLean; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Janice. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elaine Logan and son, Brian McLean. Private services will be held by family invitation only due to the current pandemic. Burial will take place at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Harry at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved