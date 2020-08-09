Harry D. McLeanHarry was born in Shelton, CT on June 10, 1923. He passed away peacefully in Albuquerque, NM on the morning of Saturday, August 1, 2020 and went on to be with the Lord. Harry served during WWII in China, Burma, and India Theater in the First Air Commando Group. He was a financial advisor and retired as a vice president of Janney Montgomery Scott in Connecticut. He loved music, dancing, fishing, old westerns, Jeopardy, Wheel of fortune (especially Vanna White), and Lawrence Welk. In his pastime he diligently completed crosswords puzzles on almost a daily basis. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Bette, for 64 years. He is survived by his two daughters, Sharon Moran and Barbara Rehnberg; one son, Alan J. McLean; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Janice. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elaine Logan and son, Brian McLean. Private services will be held by family invitation only due to the current pandemic. Burial will take place at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Harry at