Harry Drake

Harry Charles Drake







Harry Charles Drake, our beloved father and grandfather, passed away at age 91 on August 22nd at home surrounded by his family after a long, full life. Harry was born July 12, 1929 in Carbondale, Colorado the oldest child of Charles and Adela Drake. He grew up in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, graduated from Menaul School in Albuquerque, and served proudly in the United States Army while stationed in Japan.



Harry worked in communications for the original Mountain Bell and retired after 30 years. Harry spent his retirement on many real estate projects, building furniture, and helping his many friends and family.



Harry is survived by his wife of 68 years Juanita Floy, daughter Brenda White, sons Russell (Patrick) and Philip (Jeff), and his devoted grandson Darren White (Brittany). Harry is also survived by his brother James (Patricia) Drake and family in Melbourne, Florida and many other family members in New Mexico, Colorado and California. Harry was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Louise and Irene, and brother Larry.



Harry and Floy were active members of First Presbyterian Church of Albuquerque for 64 years with Harry acting as a deacon and elder. Harry had a strong devotion to God, his wife and family, and especially his grandson Darren. One of his life goals was helping others in any way he could. Harry considered everyone a friend and enjoyed imparting his wisdom whenever



opportunities arose.



Private services and burial will be at a later date at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Send condolences to



www.abqduck@gmail.com





