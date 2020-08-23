Harry Alexander Hunsaker II







Harry Alexander



Hunsaker II, 71, of Alameda NM died August 9, 2020 after a brief illness.



Harry was the son of Peggy Lou Price and James Way Hunsaker. Harry is survived by his wife, Theresa Kuracina, his brother James and his wife Carol, niece Nancy Littleton, her sons Palmer and Hayden, nephew Brad and his wife Tanya and their sons Ethan and Tristan, Ann Hunsaker and brothers-in-law Alec and Thomas Kuracina.



He was born in May 1949 in Denver, Colorado. During his junior year of high school he left Denver for southern California where he worked and attended school. From there he ventured onto British Columbia where he lived in a riverside cabin off the grid and drove logging trucks. He returned to Colorado and worked at a dude ranch by Grand Lake. After completing his GED, he attended Colorado State University where he received a bachelor and master of science in Food Science and Nutrition, and a master of science in Environmental Health. He moved to Albuquerque in 1988 and worked at Phillips and Intel. Credentials included Certified Industrial Hygienist and Board Certified Safety Specialist. Harry and Theresa were married in 1993 in upstate NY. He travelled the world for work and she got to go with him many times. Harry retired from Intel in 2009 and worked as a private consultant until 2016. He greatly enjoyed family visits, dogs, reading the newspapers, traveling, keeping the bird bath and feeders full, and being outdoors.



Harry was quiet, caring, hard-working, kind, and generous. He loved dark chocolate. His smile was as warm and welcoming as a New Mexico sunrise. Over the years he was also known as Biggie, Alexander, Jedi Slacker, Uncle Hen, and "Dad" to the dogs. His wife was the luckiest woman on the planet being married to him. He loved being part of his wife's large extended family and having brothers and cousins. He will be missed by many who loved him dearly.



In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your local food bank or favorite animal shelter. A memorial celebration of his life will take place at a later date.





