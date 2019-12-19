Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Harry J. Rouckus

Harry J. Rouckus, 89, of Albuquerque, formerly a long-time resident of Bosque Farms, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Harry is survived by his sons, Randy Rouckus and wife, Karol of Albuquerque and Mike Rouckus and wife, Lynn of Los Chavez. He also leaves behind his grandsons; Brandon Rouckus and fiance, Kaitlyn Aragon and Kyle Rouckus. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry J. Rouckus, Sr. and Kathryne Rouckus as well as his sister, Jeanette Eckart. He graduated from Albuquerque High School and attended the University of New Mexico. Harry worked for Sandia National Laboratories prior to his retirement. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 9:00 -10:00 a.m. at, FRENCH - University. A Funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with burial following at Vista Verde Cemetery in Rio Rancho. His family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Atria Vista Del Rio for their wonderful care. Please visit our online guestbook for Harry at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
