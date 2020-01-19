Haskel Everett Wright Sr.
Haskel Everett Wright Sr, 92, was born in Glenwood, Arkansas and died Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by daughter, Jayma Wright Conway and son, Haskel Everett Wright Jr. and wife Cynthia; grandchildren, Curtis Moreland and wife Sophia, Gaeli Moreland and fiance Ray Salazar, Alex Conway, Sarah Alberts and husband Erik, Garrett Wright; step-sons, Allen Hudson Moreland, Timothy Max Moreland; six great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Joel Wright, Darrell Wright, Hazelee Montgomery and Don Wright; and many other relatives and friends. Haskel was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Retter Wright; his wife Marie; grandson, Thomas Moreland; and his daughter-in-law, LaJune Moreland. Mr. Wright served in the US Air Force during WWII, worked most of his life as a carpenter building homes and was a member of the Carpenters Union Local #1319. He was the Carpenters Educational Program of New Mexico Training Director for many years. Haskel was also a lifetime member of Edgewood Lodge # 82 A.F.& A.M. Haskel and Marie loved to travel in their RV to Mexico, all over the United States, especially Alaska and throughout Canada as far north as the Arctic Circle. He was actively involved in Off Road Racing with family and friends in New Mexico. Following cremation he will be laid to rest with Marie at Mountain Valley Cemetery in Edgewood in a private ceremony. Please visit our online guestbook for Haskel at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020