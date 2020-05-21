Hattie Towery
Hattie Towery, age 96, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. A loving and amazing mother, she is survived by two daughters, Kathy LaRue, Cindy Bortree and husband; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. Please visit the online guestbook for Hattie at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 21, 2020.