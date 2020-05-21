Hattie Towery
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hattie Towery



Hattie Towery, age 96, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. A loving and amazing mother, she is survived by two daughters, Kathy LaRue, Cindy Bortree and husband; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed. Please visit the online guestbook for Hattie at www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved