Hazel PaizHazel EmmaMcCord Paizpassed awayJune 23, 2019.Hazel was bornin Gary, Indiana on April 2nd,1923 to Everett McCord and Marie Antoinette Sanchez. She was an only child. Hazel married Carlos "Charlie "Paiz on October 12, 1941 in California. She worked at See's Candy in California for 30 years, eventually retiring to Albuquerque in order to spend more time with their grandchildren. Hazel is preceded in death by her husband Charlie Paiz of 77 years and her son Jerry Paiz. Who died in Vietnam at the age of 20, in 1967. Hazel leaves to cherish her loving memory her children Charles "Gee Gee ", Priscilla, Allan and his wife Denise Paiz. 7 grandchildren Chucky, Brigitte, Kimberley, Stephanie,Meshie, Davidand A.J. Greatgrandchildren Eddie, Brandon and Amelia. Memories of Hazel will live on through her family and friends. She will be remembered for the blessings she brought to all. God Bless you Hazel you are now reunited kwith Charlie and Jerry. Rosary for Hazel will be held Friday June 28 , 2019 at 7:30 p.m., Burial Mass will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church 4020 Lomas Blvd. NE Albuquerque, NM 87110. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 27, 2019

