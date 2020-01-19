Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heather Renee White. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Memorial service 10:00 AM Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Heather Renee White, Age 41, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born in Albuquerque, NM on June 2, 1978, to Gary and Nancy Finley. Shortly after graduating high school, Heather went on to attend University of North Texas earning her Bachelor's in Education in 2001. She went on to teach at Arlington Middle School. Then later, to continue expanding her horizons, took on a position working for St. James Hotel in Beaver Creek, CO as an assistant manager for over 7 years. She met and fell in love with Paul L. White and married him on June 4, 2019 in a beautiful ceremony on the Cayman Islands. She was preceded in death by her brother, Garth Finley; her grandparents, Tom and Juanita Smith and Jack and Gertrude Finley. Heather is survived by husband, Paul L. White; her parents; her aunt and uncle, Dana and Susie Finley; her cousin, Derrick Finley of Mooresville, NC; and her mother-in-law, Carol Chandler; and her beloved cats, Cameo and Abby. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 10:00 am, at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Wyoming Chapel, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE lead by Jason Burnett of Montgomery Church of Christ with a Reception to follow. Interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Heather's honor to Albuquerque Christian Children's Home, 5700 Winter Haven Rd NW.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020

