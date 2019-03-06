Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hector Justin Gonzales. View Sign

Hector Justin Gonzales "Papa"Hector JustinGonzales "Papa", 94, passedawayafter a short illness, peacefully and surrounded by family on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born July 20, 1924 in Corrales, NM. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Honee (Juanita) Gonzales. Hector is survived by his two children, Allan Gonzales(Janet) and Johnanna "Bunny" Gonzales; three grandchildren, Justin Martinez (Jessica), Aline Gonzales (Josh), Gregory Ortiz (Samantha), along with five great-grandchildren, Aidan Martinez, Natalia Saiz, Marisol Martinez, Aislynn Martinez and Emilia Saiz. Hector's surviving siblings are Virginia Murguia, Jane Darnell, Evelyn Chacon, Connie Armenta, Judy Sanchez all of California, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Mary Gonzales, Brothers Ralph Gonzales, Lawrence Gonzales, Anthony Gonzales and Sister Alice Tafoya.Hector was a Veteran of World War II as a medic with the 3rdMarine invasionforce of Guam. He was owner of Eveready Plumbing for 25 years. He was actively involved with the political climate of New Mexico and sat on the board of directors of the Middle Rio Grande Conservatory for 22 years. He belonged to the New Mexico Historical Society and was active in contributing to the history of Corrales. He traced his family history back to his family's original ancestor Juan Gonzales Bas. A highlight of his life was being honored by the Albuquerque Guam Community for his military service in liberating Guam.A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. and the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1818 Coal Pl SE, interment will take place at Sunset Memorial. Pallbearers will be Justin Martinez, Gregory Ortiz, Josh Saiz, Louie Garcia, Ryan Tafoya, and Randy Darnell. Arrangementshave been entrusted toRiverside Funeral Home. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019

