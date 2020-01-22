Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Blair Garcia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Blair Garcia



March 6, 1933 - January 17, 2020











Helen Garcia, a life-long resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed peacefully with her daughter at her side on a beautiful January day.



Helen dedicated her life to caring for others. She not only cared for her family but took positions that allowed her to care for others in need within her community. Whether it was ushering school children across the roads safely, helping at-risk youth at Albuquerque Job Corps, caring for the elderly as an aid, or volunteering to help women suffering from breast cancer, she did everything with love.



Helen is preceded in death by her loving husband, Johnnie Garcia; son, Johnnie Lee Garcia; daughter, Dannette Villarreal. She is survived by brother, Roger and wife Theresa Blair; daughter, Dannelle and husband Brad Gundlach; daughter, Mary Ann husband Terry Word; and son-in-law, Robert Villarreal; grandchildren, Scott, John Jarette, Marty, Dani, Elisa, Jettie, and Terrance; great-grandchildren, Robert, Nick, Max, Tyler, Berlin, Haden, and Greyson.



The family would like to recognize all those who helped care for her in her final years. The hugs, visits, encouragement, and friendship you have shown us gives us comfort during this difficult time. We wish to express our everlasting gratitude to Robbie, Michael, and Jordan who cared for her in their home - she was treated like family and all those who visited were welcomed with open arms. Your dedication to ensuring her quality of life will not be forgotten. Lastly, we would like to thank the staff of Presbyterian Hospital for the exceptional care they provided to her in her last moments with us.



The Rosary will be recited Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1860 Griegos Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Catholic Mass will be Friday, January 24, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., also at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Helen at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



