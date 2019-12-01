Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Bundy Gray. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Service 10:00 AM St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 1502 Sara Rd. Rio Rancho , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Bundy Gray, 85, of Rio Rancho, was called home by our Lord, November 19, 2019. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest P & Monica Gabaldon; brother, Zeke Gabaldon; sisters, Ruth Otero & Rose McCarthy; husbands, James Bundy & Frank Gray; & other loved ones. Helen is survived by her daughter Yvonne DeWalt, husband David; son James Bundy, wife Christina; sisters, Gloria Cordova & Melinda Gabaldon; brother, Ernest G. Gabaldon; many Nieces, Nephews, Friends, & her 3 beloved Grand Dogs; Beau, Ellie and Dash. Helen deeply loved her family & embraced life. She was a member of the Red Hat Royal Rowdies, The West Mesa Women's Club & Native NM Club. Helen will be greatly missed by all who knew her; she will forever be in our hearts. Services will be held December 10, 2019, 10am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Rd. in Rio Rancho. Burial will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Helen to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The or The .



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019

