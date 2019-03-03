|
Helen Casabonne Disque
Helen Casabonne Disque passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 peacefully at home with Fred, her husband of 68 years, holding her hand. She is also survived by her children, Jeanene, John, and Jeff, and their spouses, Terry, Margie, and Jody. She loved and was proud of her grandchildren, Alanna, Paul (Tamara), Tory, and Zane. Helen and Fred opened Custom Paint Center in 1969 and worked together there for almost 25 years. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's name to St. Paul Lutheran Church or to a religious organization of your choice. Please visit our online guestbook for Helen at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2019