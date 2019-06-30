Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Helen Cox



Helen Cox, age

80, loving wife, devoted mother and our family's rock, passed

away June 21, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Neighbors mostly saw her puttering about in the yard, tending to her flowers. The

staff and students at Madison Middle School will remember her quiet and generous nature. She is survived by husband, Charles Darius Cox; her children, Coleen Cox and Carol Cox. She also leaves many cherished nieces, Ellen, Rozlin, Rochelle, Robyn; nephews, Roydon and Robie; and many cousins. Also touching Helen's life were long-time friends Brenda, Elisabeth, Adolf, Melinda, Allen and Lori. Helen was preceded in death by her

biological father, William

Shackleford; mother, Ollie

Mae Seabrook;

step-father, Louis Seabrook; and

brother, Roy

Seabrook.

A Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m., also at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will follow at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions

may be made at

www.mayoclinic.org and

donate to Parkinson's

disease. Please visit our

online guestbook for Helen at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019
