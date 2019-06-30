|
|
Helen Cox
Helen Cox, age
80, loving wife, devoted mother and our family's rock, passed
away June 21, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Neighbors mostly saw her puttering about in the yard, tending to her flowers. The
staff and students at Madison Middle School will remember her quiet and generous nature. She is survived by husband, Charles Darius Cox; her children, Coleen Cox and Carol Cox. She also leaves many cherished nieces, Ellen, Rozlin, Rochelle, Robyn; nephews, Roydon and Robie; and many cousins. Also touching Helen's life were long-time friends Brenda, Elisabeth, Adolf, Melinda, Allen and Lori. Helen was preceded in death by her
biological father, William
Shackleford; mother, Ollie
Mae Seabrook;
step-father, Louis Seabrook; and
brother, Roy
Seabrook.
A Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 10:00 a.m., also at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will follow at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions
may be made at
www.mayoclinic.org and
donate to Parkinson's
disease. Please visit our
online guestbook for Helen at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019