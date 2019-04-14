Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Drake. View Sign

Helen DrakeHelen Drakewas ushered intothe presence ofthe Lord onSaturday, April 6,2019. She leftpeacefully in her sleep at herassisted livinghome in Albu-querque. We celebrate her remarkable life and total devotion to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her love and devotion to her family and friends, and her more than 60 years of service to the church as organist and pianist.Helen Lois Cotton was born on Dec. 7, 1921 in Indianapolis, Ind. She was the daughter of Lois Fairchild Cooper and Irwin Cotton. She attended Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, and met the love of her life, Jim, when her sorority held a social function for his militaryunit. They correspondedthroughout his armycareer and were married on May 19, 1945. Initially, they made their home in Valparaiso, Ind.,then moved to Albuquerque in July of 1953, when he was hired bySandia NationalLaboratories.They joinedRidgecrest Christian Church soon after, and her music became an important part ofthe services. She continued play-ing well into her 90s, when illness forced her into an assisted living home in 2015.Helen is survived by her daughters, Diane Dawson and husband Lee, and Donna McAdams and husband Wes; granddaughters Jennifer Dawson and Christie Rother and husband Bryan; and great-granddaughters Karina, Kayla, Keira, and Brylee."Oh come, let us sing to the Lord; let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation!" Psalm 95:1We love you and will see you on the other side! Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019

