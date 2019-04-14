Helen Drake
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Drake.
Helen Drake
was ushered into
the presence of
the Lord on
Saturday, April 6,
2019. She left
peacefully in her sleep at her
assisted living
home in Albu-
querque. We celebrate her remarkable life and total devotion to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her love and devotion to her family and friends, and her more than 60 years of service to the church as organist and pianist.
Helen Lois Cotton was born on Dec. 7, 1921 in Indianapolis, Ind. She was the daughter of Lois Fairchild Cooper and Irwin Cotton. She attended Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, and met the love of her life, Jim, when her sorority held a social function for his military
unit. They corresponded
throughout his army
career and were married on May 19, 1945. Initially, they made their home in Valparaiso, Ind.,
then moved to Albuquerque in July of 1953, when he was hired by
Sandia National
Laboratories.
They joined
Ridgecrest Christian Church soon after, and her music became an important part of
the services. She continued play-
ing well into her 90s, when illness forced her into an assisted living home in 2015.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Diane Dawson and husband Lee, and Donna McAdams and husband Wes; granddaughters Jennifer Dawson and Christie Rother and husband Bryan; and great-granddaughters Karina, Kayla, Keira, and Brylee.
"Oh come, let us sing to the Lord; let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation!" Psalm 95:1
We love you and will see you on the other side!
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019