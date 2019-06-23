Helen Edmondson
Helen C. Edmondson, Age 98, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born in Danville, IN on September 2, 1920, to Thomas and Mary Gatewood. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Lester Edmondson; and second husband, Fred Skasik. Helen is survived by her children, Caroline Smatana, Nancy Parker, and Tom Edmondson; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Knoy. Graveside Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019