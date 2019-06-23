Helen Edmondson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Edmondson.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM
87109
(505)-821-0010
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen Edmondson





Helen C. Edmondson, Age 98, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born in Danville, IN on September 2, 1920, to Thomas and Mary Gatewood. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Lester Edmondson; and second husband, Fred Skasik. Helen is survived by her children, Caroline Smatana, Nancy Parker, and Tom Edmondson; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Knoy. Graveside Service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Albuquerque, NM   (505) 821-0010
funeral home direction icon