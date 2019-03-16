Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Helen Gineris DurhamMarch 28, 1927 - March 9, 2019Longtime Dallasresident HelenGineris Durhamdied quietly justshy of her 92nd birthday on theSaturday of theSouls, March 9,2019. Helen'slife began March 28th, 1927 inChicago, Illinois. Afirst-generation Greekfrom Tripoli with sevenother siblings, Helenworked for the Depart-ment of Defense inChicago until a move toAlbuquerque in 1957. Working at the Sandia Air Force Base, she met her husband, Ralph Durham. Theymoved to Dallas where she worked for the Southland Corporation for 20 years.Helen's family, faith, and her church brought her joy that carried through her life. She was a devoutparishioner of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Dallas where she sang in the choir. Her commitment and love of the community was evident as she was an active participant just two weeks prior to her death. Helen was loyal to herservice in the community and lovingly contributedto organizations including St. Barbara's Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) and Knitting Guild (Blankets for the Missions). Sheattended weekly BibleStudy and, as an accomplished cook and bakerof delicious Greek specialties, she adored baking for the Greek Food Festival. All the while, Helen found time to be a tried and true sports fan of the Dallas Mavericks â€" never missing "her" Mavericks whenthey played. She was an avid reader of the newspaper and non-fiction books, loved her dailycrossword puzzle and enjoyed playing Dominos with the Durhams.Helen is preceded in deathby her husband,Ralph Durham,of 54 years, andher belovedsister, SylviaKatsuleas. She is survived by her loving daughter, AndreaCall and her husband, Lex Call, along with hergranddaughter, Tanya,her great-granddaughterand great-grandson, hernieces, and her nephews.Helen will be remembered as a loving Mother to her daughter, Andrea, and son-in-law, Lex. She was a woman who only spoke kindly of others. Her benevolence left an indelible mark in her community. She will be sorely missed.MAY HER MEMORY BE ETERNAL.Trisagion: Friday March15th, 2019 5:30 p.m.Holy Trinity GreekOrthodox Church13555 Hillcrest RoadDallas, Texas 75240Live stream: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/73430022 Funeral Service: SaturdayMarch 16, 2019 2:30 p.m.Holy Trinity GreekOrthodox Church13555 Hillcrest RoadDallas, Texas 75240Live Stream: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/29191600 Interment:Restland Cemetery13005 Greenville, AvenueDallas, Texas 75243Dinner reception to follow at the Church Funeral Home Hughes Family Tribute Center

9700 Webb Chapel Rd.

Dallas , TX 75220

(214) 350-9951 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 16, 2019

