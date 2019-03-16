Helen Gineris Durham
March 28, 1927 - March 9, 2019
Longtime Dallas
resident Helen
Gineris Durham
died quietly just
shy of her 92nd birthday on the
Saturday of the
Souls, March 9,
2019. Helen's
life began March 28th, 1927 in
Chicago, Illinois. A
first-generation Greek
from Tripoli with seven
other siblings, Helen
worked for the Depart-
ment of Defense in
Chicago until a move to
Albuquerque in 1957. Working at the Sandia Air Force Base, she met her husband, Ralph Durham. They
moved to Dallas where she worked for the Southland Corporation for 20 years.
Helen's family, faith, and her church brought her joy that carried through her life. She was a devout
parishioner of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Dallas where she sang in the choir. Her commitment and love of the community was evident as she was an active participant just two weeks prior to her death. Helen was loyal to her
service in the community and lovingly contributed
to organizations including St. Barbara's Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) and Knitting Guild (Blankets for the Missions). She
attended weekly Bible
Study and, as an accomplished cook and baker
of delicious Greek specialties, she adored baking for the Greek Food Festival. All the while, Helen found time to be a tried and true sports fan of the Dallas Mavericks â€" never missing "her" Mavericks when
they played. She was an avid reader of the newspaper and non-fiction books, loved her daily
crossword puzzle and enjoyed playing Dominos with the Durhams.
Helen is preceded in death
by her husband,
Ralph Durham,
of 54 years, and
her beloved
sister, Sylvia
Katsuleas. She is survived by her loving daughter, Andrea
Call and her husband, Lex Call, along with her
granddaughter, Tanya,
her great-granddaughter
and great-grandson, her
nieces, and her nephews.
Helen will be remembered as a loving Mother to her daughter, Andrea, and son-in-law, Lex. She was a woman who only spoke kindly of others. Her benevolence left an indelible mark in her community. She will be sorely missed.
MAY HER MEMORY BE ETERNAL.
Trisagion: Friday March
15th, 2019 5:30 p.m.
Holy Trinity Greek
Orthodox Church
13555 Hillcrest Road
Dallas, Texas 75240
Live stream: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/73430022
Funeral Service: Saturday
March 16, 2019 2:30 p.m.
Holy Trinity Greek
Orthodox Church
13555 Hillcrest Road
Dallas, Texas 75240
Live Stream: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/29191600
Interment:
Restland Cemetery
13005 Greenville, Avenue
Dallas, Texas 75243
Dinner reception to follow at the Church
Hughes Family Tribute Center
9700 Webb Chapel Rd.
Dallas, TX 75220
(214) 350-9951
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 16, 2019