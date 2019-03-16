Helen Gineris Durham

  • "In memory of sweet Aunt Helen"
    - Maria Gineris Engleman
  • "Helen was one classy woman. Always a smile on her face. She..."
    - Jane Stathas
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Hughes Family Tribute Center

Helen Gineris Durham

March 28, 1927 - March 9, 2019





Longtime Dallas

resident Helen

Gineris Durham

died quietly just

shy of her 92nd birthday on the

Saturday of the

Souls, March 9,

2019. Helen's

life began March 28th, 1927 in

Chicago, Illinois. A

first-generation Greek

from Tripoli with seven

other siblings, Helen

worked for the Depart-

ment of Defense in

Chicago until a move to

Albuquerque in 1957. Working at the Sandia Air Force Base, she met her husband, Ralph Durham. They

moved to Dallas where she worked for the Southland Corporation for 20 years.

Helen's family, faith, and her church brought her joy that carried through her life. She was a devout

parishioner of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Dallas where she sang in the choir. Her commitment and love of the community was evident as she was an active participant just two weeks prior to her death. Helen was loyal to her

service in the community and lovingly contributed

to organizations including St. Barbara's Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) and Knitting Guild (Blankets for the Missions). She

attended weekly Bible

Study and, as an accomplished cook and baker

of delicious Greek specialties, she adored baking for the Greek Food Festival. All the while, Helen found time to be a tried and true sports fan of the Dallas Mavericks â€" never missing "her" Mavericks when

they played. She was an avid reader of the newspaper and non-fiction books, loved her daily

crossword puzzle and enjoyed playing Dominos with the Durhams.

Helen is preceded in death

by her husband,

Ralph Durham,

of 54 years, and

her beloved

sister, Sylvia

Katsuleas. She is survived by her loving daughter, Andrea

Call and her husband, Lex Call, along with her

granddaughter, Tanya,

her great-granddaughter

and great-grandson, her

nieces, and her nephews.

Helen will be remembered as a loving Mother to her daughter, Andrea, and son-in-law, Lex. She was a woman who only spoke kindly of others. Her benevolence left an indelible mark in her community. She will be sorely missed.

MAY HER MEMORY BE ETERNAL.





Trisagion: Friday March

15th, 2019 5:30 p.m.

Holy Trinity Greek

Orthodox Church

13555 Hillcrest Road

Dallas, Texas 75240

Live stream: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/73430022



Funeral Service: Saturday

March 16, 2019 2:30 p.m.

Holy Trinity Greek

Orthodox Church

13555 Hillcrest Road

Dallas, Texas 75240

Live Stream: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/29191600



Interment:

Restland Cemetery

13005 Greenville, Avenue

Dallas, Texas 75243



Dinner reception to follow at the Church
Funeral Home
Hughes Family Tribute Center
9700 Webb Chapel Rd.
Dallas, TX 75220
(214) 350-9951
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 16, 2019
