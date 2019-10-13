Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
View Map
Helen K. Linder Obituary
Helen Katherine Linder



Helen Katherine Linder, age 93, of Albuquerque, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She is survived by her son, Doug Linder and his wife, Lou Ann. She also leaves behind her granddaughters, Ashly Wenger and husband, Caleb and Sarah Linder; and great-granddaughter, Addison Wenger. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Kaye Linder. Helen enjoyed life and was involved in many activities; boating, water skiing and later in life, ballroom and square dancing. She also participated in the Senior Olympics playing table tennis.

Friends and family are invited to remember her life at a Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH – University. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
