Helen Katherine Linder
Helen Katherine Linder, age 93, of Albuquerque, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She is survived by her son, Doug Linder and his wife, Lou Ann. She also leaves behind her granddaughters, Ashly Wenger and husband, Caleb and Sarah Linder; and great-granddaughter, Addison Wenger. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Kaye Linder. Helen enjoyed life and was involved in many activities; boating, water skiing and later in life, ballroom and square dancing. She also participated in the Senior Olympics playing table tennis.
Friends and family are invited to remember her life at a Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" University. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit the online guestbook for Helen at:
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019