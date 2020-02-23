Helen Lorena Gutierrez
08/18/1924-
02/11/2020
Helen passed peacefully in her sleep due to complications from a stroke. She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Ralph Gutierrez, and grandson Kenneth C Gutierrez.
She is survived by her children, Ralph E Gutierrez, Diana T Gutierrez, Mark A Gutierrez (Laura), grandchildren, David M Gutierrez (Tara), Kathryn G Kelly (Colin), HolleNoelle E Gutierrez, great-grandchildren, Theodore and Phoebe Gutierrez, many nieces and nephews and numerous friends. A Funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are
welcome at
www.americanstroke.org.
This tribute is brief, Per Helen's constant reminder,
"MY God! They charge by the word!"
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020