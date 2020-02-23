Helen Lorena Gutierrez

Obituary
Helen Lorena Gutierrez

08/18/1924-

02/11/2020



Helen passed peacefully in her sleep due to complications from a stroke. She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Ralph Gutierrez, and grandson Kenneth C Gutierrez.

She is survived by her children, Ralph E Gutierrez, Diana T Gutierrez, Mark A Gutierrez (Laura), grandchildren, David M Gutierrez (Tara), Kathryn G Kelly (Colin), HolleNoelle E Gutierrez, great-grandchildren, Theodore and Phoebe Gutierrez, many nieces and nephews and numerous friends. A Funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are

welcome at

www.americanstroke.org.

This tribute is brief, Per Helen's constant reminder,

"MY God! They charge by the word!"
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
