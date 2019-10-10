Helen Verser Lowry
Helen Verser Lowry passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born on Jan. 21, 1930 in Virginia. Helen was registered nurse. Helen is survived by four children: Libby Blanton (Richard), Terry Lowry (George Athens), Marc Lowry (Julie McIntryre) and Christine Lowry; five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her church, Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 114 Carlisle Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 10, 2019