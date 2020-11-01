Helen M. Garcia







Our precious mother, Helen M. Garcia, age 83, passed away suddenly at her home in



Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 27, 2020.



Helen was born on August 30, 1937 in Denver, CO. She was preceded in death and is now reunited with her beloved husband Pete M. Garcia, her mother Dorotea Rivera Tenorio, and her father Ricardo Tenorio.



Helen and her beloved husband, Pete, owned & managed the Sunshine Bar & Gas Station in Ribera, NM from 1961 to 1998 when they retired, along with several other businesses throughout NM.



Helen was a devoted Catholic, she loved life, never took it for granted. Helen was a loving and dedicated mother first and foremost.



She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Helen was always stylish & looked beautiful. She loved shopping for the new trends.



Helen is survived by her Children; Louis Garcia & wife Mabel, Dennis Garcia & wife Barbara, Pearl Martinez & husband Ben, & Albert Garcia & wife Celina, Grandchildren; Crystal Garcia, Trish Rudolph & partner Anthony, Tasha Fitts & husband Doug, Tracey Beitler & husband Brad, Pamela Garcia, Louise Garcia & partner Marcus, Natalie Rascon & partner Jesus, Corey Garcia, Dennis Garcia Jr., Audrey Garcia, Isaac Garcia, & numerous great grandchildren, along with many cousins, and long-life friends.



Due to the Corona Virus there will be no memorial services. She is now dancing and singing in glory. She will forever be in our hearts and will be missed dearly every day.





