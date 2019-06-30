Helen M. Johanson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen M. Johanson.
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park
924 Menaul Blvd. NE.
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park
924 Menaul Blvd. NE.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen M. Johanson



Helen M.

Johanson, age 98, of Albuquerque NM, died

Monday, June 24,

2019. Helen is survived by her

daughter, Bar

bara Jackson and her husband, Bill; grandchildren, Billy and Mike and their spouses, Kim and Felicia; and great-grandchildren, Brenden, Viviana and Mason, all of Albuquerque.

The devoted and loving wife of 74 years to her beloved late husband Chuck, Helen was always by his side during the many projects he completed throughout the country as an Engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers. She was also devoted to her entire family and enjoyed sharing their adventures. She loved sewing, needle-work, reading and was an accomplished candy maker winning many

awards and ribbons at the State Fair. She was

a long-time member of St. Paul's United Methodist church. We will miss her wisdom, quick wit and wonderful smile.

Services will

be held Friday, July 5, 2019,

10:00 a.m., at the Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Friends may visit beginning at 9:30 a.m. A private entombment will follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Helen at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.