Helen M. Johanson
Helen M.
Johanson, age 98, of Albuquerque NM, died
Monday, June 24,
2019. Helen is survived by her
daughter, Bar
bara Jackson and her husband, Bill; grandchildren, Billy and Mike and their spouses, Kim and Felicia; and great-grandchildren, Brenden, Viviana and Mason, all of Albuquerque.
The devoted and loving wife of 74 years to her beloved late husband Chuck, Helen was always by his side during the many projects he completed throughout the country as an Engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers. She was also devoted to her entire family and enjoyed sharing their adventures. She loved sewing, needle-work, reading and was an accomplished candy maker winning many
awards and ribbons at the State Fair. She was
a long-time member of St. Paul's United Methodist church. We will miss her wisdom, quick wit and wonderful smile.
Services will
be held Friday, July 5, 2019,
10:00 a.m., at the Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Friends may visit beginning at 9:30 a.m. A private entombment will follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Helen at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019