Helen M. JohansonHelen M.Johanson, age 98, of Albuquerque NM, diedMonday, June 24,2019. Helen is survived by herdaughter, Barbara Jackson and her husband, Bill; grandchildren, Billy and Mike and their spouses, Kim and Felicia; and great-grandchildren, Brenden, Viviana and Mason, all of Albuquerque.The devoted and loving wife of 74 years to her beloved late husband Chuck, Helen was always by his side during the many projects he completed throughout the country as an Engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers. She was also devoted to her entire family and enjoyed sharing their adventures. She loved sewing, needle-work, reading and was an accomplished candy maker winning manyawards and ribbons at the State Fair. She wasa long-time member of St. Paul's United Methodist church. We will miss her wisdom, quick wit and wonderful smile.Services willbe held Friday, July 5, 2019,10:00 a.m., at the Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Friends may visit beginning at 9:30 a.m. A private entombment will follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Helen at Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019

