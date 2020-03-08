Helen M. Miller
Helen M. Miller, 90, while surrounded by her family, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Wilma (Skip) Saran; son, Joseph Miller; grandchildren, Tawnia (Michael) Fernandez, Adam (Nichole) Saran, Victoria Miller; great-grandsons, Malachi and Micah Fernandez, Max and Dodger Saran; sister, and God daughter, Angelina Schwerkoske; sisters, Patti Espinosa, Tillie (Rudy) Tenorio, Jeanette (Jimmy) Lopez; brother, Rey Mirabal; and many nephews and nieces. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Merle W. Miller; and parents, Trancito and Perfetita Mirabal. Her Celebration of Life service is Thursday, March 12, 10:00 a.m. at Trinity @ The Marketplace, 2520 Chama NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 with interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Helen at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020