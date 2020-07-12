1/1
Helen M. Morris
Helen Maxine Morris



Helen Maxine Morris, age 72, beloved mother, grandmother, wife, and friend passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Helen was known for her deep love of animals (especially her pets Christy, Jazz, J.J. and Brandy) and her long-standing affection for country and western dancing.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, David Morris; her father, Guy E. Morgan (stepmother, Betty); and mother, Bertie Franks. She is survived by her sons, Michael Blatchford (wife, Staci) and Jay Blatchford; and her grandsons, Andrew Blatchford (wife, Daniela), Jacob Blatchford, and Alexander Blatchford. She is also survived by her siblings, David James Morgan and Shirley Frank. Also touching Helen's life was her best friend of 50 years, Cathie Smith and her husband, Ken.

Private services will be held by family invitation only.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Please visit our online guest book for Helen at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
