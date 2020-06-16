Helen M. Vargas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. Vargas

June 3, 1956 -

June 11, 2020





Mother, daughter, sister, Helen was the yougest of five children. She had a beautiful heart, she was strong, caring and loving. She loved life and life loved her. She loved her family and she loved having friends. She loved life and all the beauty in it.

Survived by her son Lee, daughter Kristin, two grandchildren Ella and Mariah her best friend Donny, and the rest of her family and friends. We miss you, mom. We will miss your loving caring ways,your laugh and your smile, your friendly demeanor, and your kind presence. God will watch over you and you can watch over us. Mom, we love you with all our hearts!

Memorial service will be held at Riverside Funeral home on Wednesday, June 17 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved