Helen M. Vargas



June 3, 1956 -



June 11, 2020











Mother, daughter, sister, Helen was the yougest of five children. She had a beautiful heart, she was strong, caring and loving. She loved life and life loved her. She loved her family and she loved having friends. She loved life and all the beauty in it.



Survived by her son Lee, daughter Kristin, two grandchildren Ella and Mariah her best friend Donny, and the rest of her family and friends. We miss you, mom. We will miss your loving caring ways,your laugh and your smile, your friendly demeanor, and your kind presence. God will watch over you and you can watch over us. Mom, we love you with all our hearts!



Memorial service will be held at Riverside Funeral home on Wednesday, June 17 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.





