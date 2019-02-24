Helen Pasquala Saiz
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Pasquala Saiz.
Helen Pasquala Saiz, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2019, at the age of 89. She was a widower for 20 years, and married over 50 years to Leocadio Saiz.
She lived in Albuquerque for over 60 years, originally from Santa Rosa NM. She is survived by a daughter and Son, five grandchildren and four grandchildren, and three great grand children.
Her memorial service was at San Isidro Catholic Church, in Corrales, NM, 87048. May she rest in peace along side her Husband Leocadio Saiz, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Albuquerque, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 24, 2019