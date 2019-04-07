Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Radosevich. View Sign

Radosevich passed to Heaven on April 3, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was



born in August, 1926 in Gallup, NM to Helen and Royal Smalley. She was a lifetime resident of Gallup and is preceded in death by her husband Rudy, her sister Mary Ortega, and brother Joseph Smalley.



Helen's life experiences are filled with the richness of family and many friendships. Helen attended medical college in Minneapolis, MN and Berkley, CA and became Gallup's only Medical Technologist. She worked for Dr. Kettle, Dr. Iverson and at St. Mary's hospital filling the role of nurse, x-ray and blood tech, and assisting in home deliveries.



In the 1960's she was President of the Medical Technologists of NM. She was member of the Catholic Daughter's of America and the Breakfast Club. Helen worked at United Nuclear Corp in the lab as a chemist and later on as the bus admin for McKinley County Schools. In retirement she would assist at Little Sisters of the Poor with socials for the elderly and was a Eucharistic Minister delivering communion to the home-bound.



In her retirement she traveled throughout the world to Europe, Alaska, Panama, Britain, Baltic's, and Hawaii with her husband, friends and family.



Helen is survived by her daughter Renee and husband Ron Caviggia and grandsons Jonathan and Jean-Paul Monge; son Robert Radosevich and wife Juanita and grandson Byron; daughter Robyn and husband Tom Grazda and grandchildren Danielle and Nathan Brown and great-granddaughter Juliette, Brek Grazda, and Hannah Grazda with fiance Dean Tiwald. Helen is also survived by her brother John Smalley and wife Janice, brother- in-law Lotario Ortega, and sister Elizabeth Sparks, as well as many, many nieces and nephews.



A Catholic mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup on Monday April 15, 2019 with a rosary at 11:00 and mass at 11:30. A reception will follow at the Family Center. Helen was dearly loved and a cheerful presence to many and she made this world a better place through all that she did for others.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019

