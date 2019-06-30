Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Steck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Steck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Steck Obituary
Helen Grace Price Steck "Ema"



Born: February 15, 1921 â€" Died: May 8, 2019 (98 Years old) widow of Arthur John "Jack" Steck. Helen was born Tuesday, February 15, 1921, in Cleburne, Texas to Hershel Cairo Price and Stella E. Price (nee Seate). Helen has called New Mexico and Albuquerque home since 1948 and 1960 respectively. She was a patron of local theatre, a volunteer at All Faith's and St. Joseph's Hospital, and 60-year member of her church. She and her husband Jack spent their retirement travelling about in their tiny camper(s). She loved New Mexico cuisine and chile, undoubtedly contributing to her longevity. Helen had two daughters, four grandsons, and four great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service has been planned for Sunday, September 8, 2019, 2:00 PM at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church. (5301 Ponderosa Ave, NE, 87106). Instead of flowers, we believe Helen would be best honored by donations of money or time to Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church for their many services aiding Albuquerque's homeless. Please visit the online guestbook to learn more about Helen's incredible life at

www.frenchfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now