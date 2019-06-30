Helen Grace Price Steck "Ema"







Born: February 15, 1921 â€" Died: May 8, 2019 (98 Years old) widow of Arthur John "Jack" Steck. Helen was born Tuesday, February 15, 1921, in Cleburne, Texas to Hershel Cairo Price and Stella E. Price (nee Seate). Helen has called New Mexico and Albuquerque home since 1948 and 1960 respectively. She was a patron of local theatre, a volunteer at All Faith's and St. Joseph's Hospital, and 60-year member of her church. She and her husband Jack spent their retirement travelling about in their tiny camper(s). She loved New Mexico cuisine and chile, undoubtedly contributing to her longevity. Helen had two daughters, four grandsons, and four great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service has been planned for Sunday, September 8, 2019, 2:00 PM at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church. (5301 Ponderosa Ave, NE, 87106). Instead of flowers, we believe Helen would be best honored by donations of money or time to Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church for their many services aiding Albuquerque's homeless. Please visit the online guestbook to learn more about Helen's incredible life at



www.frenchfunerals.com. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019