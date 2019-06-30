|
|
Helen Sue Yerden
Helen, Sue to many, was
born in Detroit on 10/24/43. She
loved life. She enjoyed
Nascar, hosting parties &
camp-ing. She was retired from Hughes Aircraft.
After moving to NM she worked at French Funerals & Cremation, Cosco & the Santa Ana Star Event Center.
She was a member of: The Order of the Eastern Star for 50+ years, Rebekahs & Odd Fellows & the Red Hat Society. Helen was devoted to community service, she volunteered for the 1984 Olympics, and locally at
the Ronald McDonald
House.
Helen died on 5/20/19. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie, son, Brian, daughter, Paula, son-in-law,
Michael, grandchildren
Michael, Therrisa, Edward, Phillip, Adam, Jacob,
Caitlyn, Emily, Victoria &
Elizabeth.
Memorial Services will be held on 7/3/19 at 10 am at French Funerals & Cremation, 1275 Unser Blvd., Rio Rancho. Reception to follow at Santa Ana Star Event Center (park in the VIP parking).
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019