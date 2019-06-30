Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Rio Rancho
1275 Unser Blvd NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
Helen Sue Yerden

Helen Sue Yerden Obituary
Helen Sue Yerden



Helen, Sue to many, was

born in Detroit on 10/24/43. She

loved life. She enjoyed

Nascar, hosting parties &

camp-ing. She was retired from Hughes Aircraft.

After moving to NM she worked at French Funerals & Cremation, Cosco & the Santa Ana Star Event Center.

She was a member of: The Order of the Eastern Star for 50+ years, Rebekahs & Odd Fellows & the Red Hat Society. Helen was devoted to community service, she volunteered for the 1984 Olympics, and locally at

the Ronald McDonald

House.

Helen died on 5/20/19. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie, son, Brian, daughter, Paula, son-in-law,

Michael, grandchildren

Michael, Therrisa, Edward, Phillip, Adam, Jacob,

Caitlyn, Emily, Victoria &

Elizabeth.

Memorial Services will be held on 7/3/19 at 10 am at French Funerals & Cremation, 1275 Unser Blvd., Rio Rancho. Reception to follow at Santa Ana Star Event Center (park in the VIP parking).
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 30, 2019
