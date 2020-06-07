Helen May UrbaneSunday, May 24, 2020 we lost the first love of our lives. Mom, we say goodbye to you and Godspeed as you join the greatest love of your life, John "Bud" Urbane and tell God "Hi" too. No more "itching", no more sleepless nights, no more pain. You deserve to walk the yellow brick road to heaven. Like Dorothy, Helen grew up in the Midwest in Gary, Indiana. She was born on Wednesday, June 22, 1932 and had a good life. She was the only child born to Mary and John Illet both Romanian gypsies. She grew up surrounded by aunts, uncles, and cousins. Proudly, she worked at a factory after high school and made enough money to buy her parents' their first family car! She left Indiana as an independent woman in the 1950's and became a nurse in Albuquerque, NM. A mutual friend introduced her to Bud Urbane, the famous pharmacist of the Southeast Heights, and they were married three months later. It helped that Bud showed up in the blue suede shoes and could dance better than Elvis. Helen and Bud had four children, Mimi Flores Y Urbane (Rolando), Terri Keller (Mark), Mark Urbane (many wives), and Trish McCracken (Brett). Helen stayed home until her kids drove her crazy in high school and then immensely enjoyed working for Dr. Steven Tolber. Helen raised her children to be responsible, respectful and keep a clean home. Mom, two out of three aint' bad. She taught us the meaning of patience and forgiveness and constant presence all while living simply and frugally. She never gave up on letting us know her opinion even if it wasn't asked for (and totally wrong). We humorously look back and appreciate her response "I'm sorry. If I think it, I have to say it". We never gave up on throwing up our arms and loving her anyway. She leaves behind her four children, and nine grandchildren, Johnny, Gabriela, Jillian, Graydon, Marah, Lauren, Nick, Dustin and Cody. We will miss her crazy cookies, sugar Spaghetti, crafty crafts and her chocolate cake. Her death was peaceful as she closed her eyes and left us with that smirky smile on her face that she had when she just won at cards! You're one of a kind "Toots", and don't forget to say "hi" to Dad for us in Heaven. We love you. Please visit our online guestbook for Helen at