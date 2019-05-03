Helen W. Ingram
Helen Ingram,84, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019, in the presence of her family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Richard, children Buck (Rebecca), Alan (Jessica) and Lisa (Andrew). Grandchildren Devon, Derek, Amber, Alexis and Nicholas and great-grandchildren Anakelia and Melani.
Born Helen Mary Witkowski on February 20, 1935 in Southampton, New York and had a brother Stanley. Helen attended Averett College and worked as a legal secretary and bookkeeper. She moved to Albuquerque with her husband Richard in 1978. Helen was a volunteer at Kaseman Hospital and enjoyed retirement playing golf and traveling with the Zia Drifters in their RV. A funeral mass will be held on May 10, 2019 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish at 2 p.m.
