Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen W. Ingram. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen W. Ingram











Helen Ingram,84, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019, in the presence of her family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Richard, children Buck (Rebecca), Alan (Jessica) and Lisa (Andrew). Grandchildren Devon, Derek, Amber, Alexis and Nicholas and great-grandchildren Anakelia and Melani.



Born Helen Mary Witkowski on February 20, 1935 in Southampton, New York and had a brother Stanley. Helen attended Averett College and worked as a legal secretary and bookkeeper. She moved to Albuquerque with her husband Richard in 1978. Helen was a volunteer at Kaseman Hospital and enjoyed retirement playing golf and traveling with the Zia Drifters in their RV. A funeral mass will be held on May 10, 2019 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish at 2 p.m.



Helen W. IngramHelen Ingram,84, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019, in the presence of her family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Richard, children Buck (Rebecca), Alan (Jessica) and Lisa (Andrew). Grandchildren Devon, Derek, Amber, Alexis and Nicholas and great-grandchildren Anakelia and Melani.Born Helen Mary Witkowski on February 20, 1935 in Southampton, New York and had a brother Stanley. Helen attended Averett College and worked as a legal secretary and bookkeeper. She moved to Albuquerque with her husband Richard in 1978. Helen was a volunteer at Kaseman Hospital and enjoyed retirement playing golf and traveling with the Zia Drifters in their RV. A funeral mass will be held on May 10, 2019 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish at 2 p.m. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close