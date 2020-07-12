1/1
Helena B. Casey
Helena Beatrice Casey



Helena Beatrice Casey, 89, was called to her eternal resting place on July 2, 2020.

She entered this world on October 10, 1930, in West Palm Beach, FL, born to George and Helena Lamb.

She was raised primarily by her father and loving step mother, Libby, and enjoyed adventures with her brother George Jr (deceased) and two sisters Sherry Christman and Georgianna Scantlebury.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Casey (spouse Jeanne Bowlan); sons, Dennis Casey (spouse Sally) and Kevin Casey (deceased); granddaughters, Heather McIntyre, children Felicia, Anthony, Briana; Shelley Casey (Spouse Stiven Usme), child Emiliano; grandsons, Sean Casey (deceased) child Crystal, Charles Casey; great-great-grandchildren, Verlaine, Ace, Zayden, Sean, Layna; and many nieces and nephews.

She had a gentle but firm hand in shaping all of our lives by holding us to the highest standards.

Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Risen Savior Catholic Church, 7701 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.

Please visit our online guestbook for Helena at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
