Helena Frazee
1927 - 2020
Helena Pearl Frazee



Helena Pearl Frazee, 93, died peaceably in her sleep the morning of October 30, 2020, from a year-long bout with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Moriarty on September 06, 1927.

Helena spent her entire life worshiping her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Helena belonged to Calvary Chapel in Mcintosh, New Mexico and taught Bible Study there up until just before her death. Helena was known for her strong devotion to her Lord and Savior as well as to her family. Helena spent much of her life teaching, whether it was teaching at the School for Deaf in Santa Fe or in her church. Helena loved people and it showed in her work.

Helena was preceded in death by her husband, Harry A. Frazee, a World War II Purple Heart veteran; her parents, Willard and Hazel Meadows; her children, Harry G. Frazee (Buddy) and Robert Dale Frazee (Bobby); and her grandchildren, Carla Sue Frazee, and Jody Frazee. Helena is survived by her children, David E. Frazee and his wife Imane G. Frazee and Dorothy J. frazee; grandchildren, Ronny (Buck) Frazee, Dee Dee Crawford, Katy Crawford, Jason Frazee, Justin Frazee, Jana Marie Frazee, Joe Frazee, Lacy Frazee and Casey Frazee.

Services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Chapel Estancia Valley, 2 Saline Pump Road Moriarty, NM 87035. Please visit our online guest book for Helena at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Service
10:00 AM
Calvary Chapel Estancia Valley
