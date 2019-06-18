Helena K. White
Helena White,
age 85, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was a strongly devoted member of San Clemente Catholic Church. Helena was preceded in death by her husband, John
White; parents, Michael and Teresa
Chairez Kellevich; and brothers, Ernest, Rudy, and Jim. She is survived by her sister, Mary Kellevich; nieces, Kathy, Karen, and Gina; and nephews, Paul and David Ortega. Services will be held at San Clemente Catholic Church in Los Lunas, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. A Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m., with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m., and a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Albuquerque. Pallbearers will be Frank Brown, Matthew Chavez, Joe Gonzales, Lito Chavez, Rigo Ollivas, and Jorge Tarrango. In lieu of flowers Helena's wish was to please make donations to the San Clemente Building Fund. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 18, 2019