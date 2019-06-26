Helga E. Hetes



Only one candle burns today. This too soon gone from earthly dwelling though the beauty of you beholds me it is now last to our world. The joy and goodness you brought us, lives on in our hearts never to be forgotten. The hurt is we no longer have your presence of: Easter, Christmas, Birthdays, Koffee Klatsches, Bar-B-Ques, Holy Mass, shopping at the Mall, spoiling the latest offspring, helping others in need, showing kindness to all with a smiling "Hello" These things are blended together forever as you celebrate the great joy of being in Heaven with Jesus. Alles klar Hans? Jakristall klar.



Love- Ron and Family



